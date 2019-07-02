Bella Hadid Adds a Pop of Color to Her Outfit With These Red Sandals

Bella Hadid looked chic as she left celeb-favorite bar The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif., last night after enjoying a comedy show.

Bella Hadid leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

The model rocked a pair of I.AM.GIA’s slim-fitting Colton black trousers with a large silver belt buckle along with a square-neck tank top. The 22-year-old styled the look with a sheer turquoise cropped cardigan to give the look subtle textural details. She accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a blue necklace with a gold chain to match her clothes.

Bella Hadid leaving The Nice Guy Bar in West Hollywood. CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

On her feet Hadid wore a pair of maroon open-toe sandals with a pedicure to match. The footwear had a small heel and a thick strap across the toebed.

Bella Hadid at the Nice Airport on May 23 in Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

When she is not strutting down the runway or the red carpet, Hadid can frequently be seen in brands like Nike, of which she’s an ambassador, Ugg and Dr. Martens.

Want More?

Bella Hadid Issues Apology After Shoe Photo Sparks Accusations of Racism

Bella Hadid Nails Comfy-Chic Airport Style in Camo & Cakestand Heels

Gigi and Bella Hadid Bring Back the Power Pump, While Irina Shayk Stomps Out in Platforms at Versace’s Milan Men’s Show