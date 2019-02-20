Bella Hadid’s Heart-Shaped Shoes Match for Her Red-Hot Corset Dress

Bella Hadid made a pit stop in Rome before walking the runway during Milan Fashion Week. On Tuesday night, the model hit the red carpet for a Bulgari event, and her look was jaw-dropping.

She wore a perfectly tailored Versace dress, which was corseted, and it clung to her body, showing every curve. The gown was also adorned with Swarovski crystals at the bustline.

Bella Hadid at the Bulgari 20th anniversary party in Rome on Feb.19 wearing Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoes for the evening matched almost identically to her sweetheart-shaped dress, wearing a pair of red Roger Vivier pumps.

The new I Love Vivier style from creative director Gherardo Felloni was made as a declaration of love, according to the company, and you can see the passion all in the design. When the wearer looks down at her shoes, a heart shape is revealed on the insole.

The pointy design of the pump’s vamp and the lacquered heel are new Vivier signatures inspired by the label’s archives from the 1960s.

Roger Vivier I Love Vivier satin pumps. CREDIT: My Theresa

Hadid was on hand for the the 20th anniversary party honoring Bulgari’s B.Zero 1 ring at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Rome. Today, she was spotted in Milan walking in the Alberta Ferretti show.

