Bella Hadid Wears Fierce Combat Boots on the Streets at PFW

Bella Hadid left her Parisian hotel this morning wearing fierce boots that looked ready for battle.

The 22-year-old supermodel wore a pink blazer over a matching button-up shirt, which she tucked into a pair of mom jeans.

Bella Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s Prada boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Hadid went with Prada’s Monolith boots, which come with detachable mini nylon pouches. The shoes have a leather upper, a rubber sole and a 2.75-inch flatform. They’re available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The catwalker completed her look with a shiny black mini bag, dark sunglasses and a New York Yankees baseball cap ($25 from Nordstrom.com).

Combat boots have enjoyed a surge in popularity amid the reemergence of ’90s fashion. The style adheres to the grunge movement that popped up in the decade, buoyed by Seattle-founded bands such as Nirvana and Soundgarden.

Bella Hadid in a pink blazer, mom jeans and Prada boots out during Paris Fashion Week Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid herself has long been a fan of combat boots — especially Dr. Martens. She and sister Gigi frequently step out in the British brand’s work boots.

Bella Hadid in New York in a puffer jacket and Dr. Martens boots on March 23, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s not clad in combat boots, the Dior Beauty ambassador likes to wear sneakers from Converse, Nike and Yeezy. For more formal appearances (like on the red carpet), she favors high heels, with go-to labels including Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

Click through the gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s street style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Twinning in Neutrals With the Pointiest Heels at MTV VMAs 2019

Bella Hadid’s See-Through Zara Sandals Are Only $50 & Have Comfy Round Heels

Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin in ’70s-Inspired Looks at Tommy x Zendaya Fall ’19 NYFW Show