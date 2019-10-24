Bella Hadid Sports Utilitarian-Chic Look With Insane Prada Combat Boots in London

Bella Hadid is making a case for this over-the-top boot.

The 23-year-old model is a big fan of Prada’s Monolith combat boots — and she looked ready to battle in them on the streets of London last night.

Hadid wore a $105 beige Axecents button-down shirt with patchwork detailing, a black turtleneck shirt and flared khaki pants.

Bella Hadid wears khakis and Prada boots in London Oct. 23. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

The look was functional-chic — a model off-duty take on utilitarian style, which, of course, is where combat boots have their roots. These days, the shoes don’t convey military prowess as they once have, but they’re a must-have for “it” girls everywhere. While combat boots have featured in Hadid’s wardrobe for the years, Prada boots are a new addition, from the Italian label’s fall ’19 range.

Bella Hadid out and about in London Oct. 23 clad in her Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Mark R Milan/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s Prada boots. CREDIT: Mark R Milan/Shutterstock

The Monolith boots have a leather upper, a rubber sole and a 2.75-inch flatform, complete with ridged detailing. They even come with detachable zip-up pouches on the sides, which appeared to have removed in favor of a handbag. The boots retail on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Dior Beauty ambassador was first spotted in the statement-making stompers last month, while out and about during Paris Fashion Week. On the streets of Paris, she teamed the shoes with a pink blazer, jeans and a New York Yankees cap.

Bella Hadid in a pink blazer, mom jeans and Prada boots out during Paris Fashion Week Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apart from her Prada shoes, the catwalker loves sneakers from brands like Converse, Vans and Nike to complete her off-duty looks. Her other go-to for combat boots? Dr. Martens.

