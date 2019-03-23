Bella Hadid Throws It Back to the ’70s in Silky Shirt & Flared White Pants

When it comes to fashion, Bella Hadid’s never afraid to mix things up.

The 22-year-old ditched her typical contemporary style while out and about in Paris today, hitting the streets in a head-turning ’70s-inspired ensemble.

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris wearing a silky Vivienne Westwood shirt and white flared pants. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The model sported a silky Vivienne Westwood top, which she wore unbuttoned with no bra underneath. The top was tucked into a pair of white flared jeans that were belted at the waist.

For footwear, Hadid selected black workboots that appeared to be from Dr. Martens. The Nike ambassador finished off her look with reddish-brown sunglasses and oversized silver hoop earrings.

Bella Hadid stepping out of her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The Dutch-Palestinian beauty carried a Christian Dior handbag, an unsurprising choice considering that she serves as an ambassador for Dior Beauty.

With this ensemble, Hadid proved that accessories can be reworn with very different looks — as she stepped out on Friday in the same handbag and shoes she chose for today.

The star was spotted on the streets of Paris yesterday clad in a quilted green jacket and comfy boot-cut jeans. She had her Dior purse slung casually over her shoulder, with the Dr. Martens boots adding some edge to her casual outfit.

Bella Hadid wearing a green coat with jeans in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The influencer took to social media yesterday to share a sweet snap of her and a dog on the set of a Versace ad campaign, captioning the photo: “Heaven.” She racked up over 550,000 likes on the image.

