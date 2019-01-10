Bella Hadid Goes Pantless in Futuristic Louis Vuitton Sneakers

Bella Hadid’s keeping the no-pants trend alive in 2019.

The 22-year-old supermodel stepped out to the Louis Vuitton x Chrome Hearts party in New York last night going pants-free in a neon ensemble.

Hadid sported a neon-green utility vest, which she wore layered over an oversized light blue button-down shirt.

Bella Hadid in an oversized button-down and Louis Vuitton sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Nike ambassador put her long legs on display, completing her look with trendy Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers. The futuristic sneakers feature a wave-shaped outsole, with a low-cut at the ankle for a feminine touch. Hadid’s mostly white pair featured LV’s signature monogram detailing. The shoes — which have gained celebrity fans like Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber — retail for $1,090.

A closer look at Hadid’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

For her beauty look, she went with a smoky eye and blush-colored lips, and wore her brunet locks in a high ponytail. She finished off her outfit with asymmetrical earrings.

Another look at Bella Hadid’s outfit. CREDIT: Splash News

During the party, Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to provide her 22.2 million Instagram followers with a glimpse inside the event. She showed off an avant-garde dish on the multicourse menu, posed alongside cookbook author Martha Stewart and filmed Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh at the DJ table.

Following the event, the Dior Beauty ambassador took to Instagram to share black and white images of her and pal Jesse Jo Stark posing in front of a wall. “@louisvuitton, @chromeheartsofficial that’s all!” she captioned the post.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s best street-style outfits.

Want more?

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Bike Shorts

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Who Aren’t Afraid of See-Through Dresses on the Red Carpet

Bella Hadid Makes a Chic Statement in Fluffy Orange Coat & Chunky Retro Sneakers