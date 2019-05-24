Bella Hadid Proves Comfy-Casual Outfits for Traveling Can Look Cool

Bella Hadid’s always on the move, so it’s no surprise that she’s mastered the art of casual-chic airport style.

The 22-year-old was spotted at the Nice Airport yesterday en route to France, where the Cannes Film Festival will commence on Saturday.

The Dior Beauty ambassador looked stylish in a white and brown striped sleeveless Chanel top, which she teamed with distressed white pants.

Bella Hadid at the Nice Airport on May 23 in Off-White Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the supermodel went with Off-White x Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Her pair appeared to have been doctored by Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh himself, who apparently scrawled “Virgil was here” on one shoe’s outsole in orange marker.

Hadid carried a bomber jacket under one arm and accessorized with teensy rectangular shades.

The “it” girl regularly steps out in Off-White x Nike sneakers. As a close pal of Abloh’s — she closed his fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week alongside sister Gigi — she was among the first celebrities to receive the buzzy collab sneakers in 2017.

Hadid has also been a Nike ambassador since 2017, and she frequently wears the brand’s footwear when off-duty. On the red carpet, she tends to go for high heels, favoring stilettos from brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

