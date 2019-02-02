Bella Hadid Rocks Ultra-Exclusive Alyx Studio x Nike Sneakers for Date With The Weeknd

As a Nike ambassador, Bella Hadid is able to get her hands on all of the brand’s limited-edition releases.

And she took advantage of that job perk yesterday, stepping out with boyfriend The Weeknd while clad in Alyx Studio x Nike Air Force 1 high-tops.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd leave their New York apartment on Feb. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

The kicks debuted at the Hypefest convention in October, where they were available only via a raffle. The shoes have a traditional build of the Air Force 1 silhouette, with an edgy buckle clasp at the ankle-strap giving them a unique twist.

The shoes never had a traditional release — meaning that Hadid is one of just a few to get their hands on a pair.

The 22-year-old teamed her Alyx Studio x Nike sneakers with an oversized jacket and baggy sweats. She carried a Dior bag emblazoned with her first name.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd on Feb. 1 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, The Weeknd looked stylish in a black and orange jacket and flower-printed sweatpants. The “Starboy” singer completed his look with an all-black pair of sneakers.

Hadid took to Instagram to share selfies from the pair’s outing, with The Weeknd’s head just visible in the background of her photos.

Although Hadid has quite the sneaker collection, this isn’t the first time she’s broken out her Alyx Studio x Nike Air Force 1 kicks. The model stepped out in October wearing the shoes, which she then paired with a cropped black T-shirt and low-waisted camo cargo pants.

Bella Hadid waeeing a black crop top with camo pants and Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

