Bella Hadid Wears Green Miniskirt and Stilettos to The Weeknd’s Birthday Bash

Bella Hadid sported a predictably skin-baring look as she stepped out to boyfriend The Weeknd’s New York birthday party yesterday.

The 22-year-old Dior Beauty spokeswoman was clad in a camouflage bra and olive-green miniskirt, which she wore layered with a long jacket. For footwear, the Nike ambassador went with stiletto lace-up booties, adding a sensual element underneath with sheer knee-high Prada socks.

She pulled together her look with silver-tone hoop earrings and two necklaces.

The party was camo-themed, and the Weeknd wore a similar look to his girlfriend’s. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer — who turns 29 today — rocked a camo zip-up jacket with matching pants, finishing his ensemble with dark workboots.

“1 minute til my favorite day of the year…. @theweeknd,” Hadid captioned her Instagram tribute to the R&B crooner, posted just before midnight. The image racked up more than 1.4 million likes.

The Weeknd’s party was filled with his celebrity friends, including socialite Paris Hilton, rapper Young Thug, “Grown-ish” star Luka Sabbat and model Slick Woods.

For Hadid, the past week has been a busy one. The supermodel walked in several of the biggest shows at New York Fashion Week, for brands including Michael Kors, Anna Sui and Oscar de la Renta.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s best street-style looks.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Hadid’s cover shoot for FN:

Want more?

Bella Hadid Show Us How to Pull Off Winter White

Bella Hadid Pairs Knee-High Boots With LBD for Michael Kors Bash in New York