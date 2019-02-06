Bella Hadid Pairs Knee-High Boots With LBD for Michael Kors Bash in New York

Bella Hadid at the launch of Michael Kors' fall '19 campaign.

Michael Kors and Bella Hadid kicked off New York Fashion Week with the launch of the supermodel’s new campaign for the brand at the Dolby Soho showroom in the Big Apple on Tuesday night.

For the event, which served as an immersive high-tech experience, Hadid donned a curve-hugging little black dress. For shoes, the 22-year-old cover girl wore a pair of Michael Kors Rosalyn leather knee-high boots in black. The style, which features a nearly 4-inch heel and a classic pointy-toe silhouette, retails for $325 but is currently marked down to $182.81. The Rosalyn also comes in oxblood.

Michael Kors and Bella Hadid at the launch of their new spring ’19 campaign at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Nike ambassador also carried a black leather extra-small Michael Kors Cece crossbody. The bag retails for $298 and is also available in bright red, white, olive, navy and brown. She completed her sultry all-black look with oversized hoop earrings.

Hadid took to Instagram last night to share photos from inside the launch with her millions of followers. “A special night at @dolbylabs launching our newest @michaelkors Campaign. Thank you Michael & Dolby for creating such an interactive and fun space for us,” she wrote.

