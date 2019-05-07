Bella Hadid Is Moschino’s Bejeweled Beauty in a Stunning Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

Bella Hadid debuted a new pixie cut this evening to pair with her Moschino dress at the 2019 Met Gala.

The model chose a daring cut-out black dress with a plunging neckline from the brand that is coated with different colored gems and silver embellishments. The ensemble also consisted of matching gloves and teardrop emerald earrings.

Bella Hadid in a black Moschino gown on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 22-year-old arrived with Jeremy Scott, creative director for Moschino, as her date.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

