People Are Slamming Bella Hadid Kissing a Female Influencer as ‘Queer-Baiting’ in Calvin Klein Ad

Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign, which depicts model Bella Hadid kissing Instagram avatar and influencer Lil Miquela, is facing some backlash from users. People are calling out the brand for “queer-baiting” and using lesbian references to pander to a queer audience and sell clothing.

“Who is gonna tell Calvin Klein you’re supposed to wait until June for your tone-deaf queer-bait ad campaigns!! lil miquela and bella hadid out here smooching two weeks too early!!!” one Twitter user said, referring to how LGBTQ Pride month takes place in June throughout many cities across the U.S. and worldwide.

“The Calvin Klein ad where Bella Hadid makes out with Lil Miquela… 1. Stop using lesbianism to sell your clothing.. we’re not garnish for men,” another user added. “Not Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela queer baiting us,” weighed in a third.

The video shows Bella and Lil Miquela leaning in for a kiss after she declares, “Life is about opening doors, creating new dreams that you never knew could exist.”

Related Bella Hadid Proves Head-to-Toe Nude Doesn't Have to Be Boring A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and More Speak Their Truth in New Calvin Klein Campaign Bella Hadid Is Moschino's Bejeweled Beauty in a Stunning Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Foster, has spoken openly about Bella’s sexuality on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when she was a part of the cast. She said that Hadid has had same-sex relationships when she was a teenager. Hadid was also allegedly spotted kissing Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell at a LOVE Magazine party in 2015, according to reports.

Calvin Klein has been rolling out several installments of its new “I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins” campaign on social media, and the American brand tapped several influencers and celebrities to support it, including Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan and Indya Moore. The label recently announced that it will no longer produce a high-end designer collection, nor will it show at New York Fashion Week anymore. Instead, it will focus on boosting digital marketing efforts in order to appeal to a younger generation.

In a previous interview with FN for an October 2017 cover story, Hadid, a Nike ambassador, talked about how she puts comfort first when it comes to her style: “I would pair [sneakers] with everything,” she said. “I’ve worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything.”

See some of Bella Hadid’s best street style looks.

Want More?

Bella Hadid Proves Head-to-Toe Nude Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

Bella Hadid Is Moschino’s Bejeweled Beauty in a Stunning Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

Bella Hadid Throws It Back to the ’70s in Silky Shirt & Flared White Pants