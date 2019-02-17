Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Wore Flowers in Her Hair & Carried a Sign Reading ‘Happy to Be Here’ on Her First Runway

By Ella Chochrek
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is one of the most sought after models in the industry — and that means she walks tons of runway shows each season, many of them alongside older sister Gigi.

The 22-year-old’s first-ever runway? Desigual.

She walked for the Spanish brand’s spring ’15 show at New York Fashion Week in September 2014.

Desigual, A Model Presents a Creation During the Spring/summer 2015 Collection by Desigual During Mercedes-benz Fashion Week in New York New York Usa 04 September 2014 the Spring 2015 Collections Are Presented From 04 to 11 September United States New YorkUsa New York Fashion Week - Sep 2014
Bella Hadid walking on the spring ’15 Desigual runway show.
CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

The Nike ambassador sported two looks in the show.

Her first was a fitted yellow and white frock, which was paired with blue and yellow platform sandals. The look was completed with a flower headband and a bubble reading “Happy to be here” in uppercase font.

Model on catwalkDesigual show, Spring Summer 2015, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, New York, America - 04 Sep 2014
Bella Hadid walks at the spring ’15 Desigual show.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

She then donned a floral button-up cardigan with matching shorts and hot-pink knotted sandals. She finished her ensemble with a floral headdress and dangly statement earrings.

bella hadid, celebrity style, high heels, floral set, A model on the runway at Desigual spring 2015 show at The Theatre Lincoln Center.Desigual Spring 2015 RTW, New York
Bella Hadid appears in a floral look with sandals at Desigual.
CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni/Shutterstock

Although Hadid has been in many shows with her older sister, Gigi was not among the models to appear at the spring ’15 Desigual show.

Nonetheless, the show featured a big star in supermodel Adriana Lima. The Brazilian bombshell sported several looks, including a batik minidress that was teamed with hot-pink knotted platform sandals, a patterned handbag and a flower-adorned headband.

Adriana Lima, spring 2015, Desigual show, Spring Summer 2015, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, New York, America - 04 Sep 2014
Adriana Lima wearing a minidress and sandals at Desigual spring ’15.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Hadid and Lima most recently walked the same runway in November, when they both appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. This marked Lima’s final VS Fashion Show after nearly two decades walking for the brand.

Click through the gallery to see some of Bella Hadid’s best street-style looks through the years.

