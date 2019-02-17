Bella Hadid Wore Flowers in Her Hair & Carried a Sign Reading ‘Happy to Be Here’ on Her First Runway

Bella Hadid is one of the most sought after models in the industry — and that means she walks tons of runway shows each season, many of them alongside older sister Gigi.

The 22-year-old’s first-ever runway? Desigual.

She walked for the Spanish brand’s spring ’15 show at New York Fashion Week in September 2014.

Bella Hadid walking on the spring ’15 Desigual runway show. CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

The Nike ambassador sported two looks in the show.

Her first was a fitted yellow and white frock, which was paired with blue and yellow platform sandals. The look was completed with a flower headband and a bubble reading “Happy to be here” in uppercase font.

Bella Hadid walks at the spring ’15 Desigual show. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

She then donned a floral button-up cardigan with matching shorts and hot-pink knotted sandals. She finished her ensemble with a floral headdress and dangly statement earrings.

Bella Hadid appears in a floral look with sandals at Desigual. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni/Shutterstock

Although Hadid has been in many shows with her older sister, Gigi was not among the models to appear at the spring ’15 Desigual show.

Nonetheless, the show featured a big star in supermodel Adriana Lima. The Brazilian bombshell sported several looks, including a batik minidress that was teamed with hot-pink knotted platform sandals, a patterned handbag and a flower-adorned headband.

Adriana Lima wearing a minidress and sandals at Desigual spring ’15. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Hadid and Lima most recently walked the same runway in November, when they both appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. This marked Lima’s final VS Fashion Show after nearly two decades walking for the brand.

Click through the gallery to see some of Bella Hadid’s best street-style looks through the years.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Wears Green Miniskirt and Stilettos to The Weeknd’s Birthday Bash

Bella Hadid Shows Us How to Pull Off Winter White