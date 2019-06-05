Bella Hadid Shows Off Fenty Outfit With Killer Neon Green Heels From Rihanna’s First Collection

Rihanna’s first collection for her luxury brand Fenty released on May 29, and it looks like Bella Hadid is among its biggest fans. The model uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself in a head-to-toe Fenty look from its Release 5-19 collection.

Hadid sported a white denim corset dress that she unbuttoned down to her naval while kicking back in a chair. She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings, sunglasses and a pair of killer neon green patent leather strappy heels. The Affairs Pumps retail for $625 and feature an extended pointy sole and two leather-lined straps on a 4.5-inch heel. Her shoes are also available in a black and a tan colorway on the Fenty website.

Hadid also uploaded some videos of her look to her Instagram Stories, where she zoomed in on her Fenty sunglasses and emerald necklace while she was in the back seat of a car. Later that day, she wore a black Michael Kors Collection dress at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

When the news of Fenty was officially announced, the brand explained that rather than showing on the seasonal runways during fashion week, the company would release collections in “drops” online at different times. For the first drop, the brand incorporated several elements including Japanese denim, sharp tailoring, and oversized pieces.

“The debut of FENTY, Release 5-19 establishes the attitude, statement pieces, and materials of the Maison,” the brand explained of their first drop. “Tailoring is of central importance as suiting, dressing, and shirts fit close to the body and emphasized by details that span the feminine and the masculine. Elsewhere, Japanese denim is introduced as signature for the Maison, and is rendered in sharp corset-dresses, constructed, oversized jackets, and straight fit and pleated jeans. For accessories, FENTY establishes eyewear and shoes as a central focus; in its premiere style the sunglasses turn into masks with exaggerated volumes, while footwear is sharply pointed and seen in strong colors with exposing cutouts. Lastly, FENTY introduces its fashion jewelry line with a game-changing way of wearing ear jewels.”

Want More?

Bella Hadid Keeps Cozy on a Yacht in Fluffy Ugg Sandals

A Look at the Shoes in Rihanna’s Fenty Collection

Bella Hadid Wears Flirty Red Minidress With $90 Aldo Sandals in Monaco