Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday in ‘Matrix’-Inspired Look With Dr. Martens Platforms

Bella Hadid’s no stranger to an all-black look — or to an ensemble with serious “Matrix” vibes.

For her 23rd birthday celebration today in New York, the supermodel went for yet-another monochrome look with leather and ’90s vibes galore.

Bella Hadid steps out in New York on her 23rd birthday Oct. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s Dr. Martens platforms. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid sported a high-necked jacket and matching miniskirt, adding a ’90s-inspired element with sheer knee-high socks.

For footwear, the Nike ambassador opted for chunky Dr. Martens Church platforms. The shoes boast a 1.25 inch heel, a cowhide leather upper and a rubber outsole — a necessity for navigating the NYC rain. The platforms are available to shop on Amazon.com for $180.

Dr. Martens Church platforms. CREDIT: Amazon.com

The A-lister completed her look with oval-shaped sunglasses, hoop earrings and a By Far bag.

Hadid fêted her birthday at a luncheon with mom Yolanda, big sister Gigi and pals including singer Dua Lipa.

While the model is ushering in another year of life, she’s not making any major stylistic changes. Hadid has long been a fan of Dr. Martens footwear for a grungy aesthetic. Other celebrity proponents of the British workboot brand include Hailey Baldwin, Gwen Stefani and Kourtney Kardashian.

Bella Hadid in Dr. Martens at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show rehearsals in November 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her off-duty style, Hadid tends to favor comfy-chic footwear — with either no heel or a low one — from brands like Nike, Vans and Ugg.

