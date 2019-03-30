Bella Hadid Walks The Weeknd’s Dog in Double Denim & White High-Tops

Denim-on-denim can be a tricky trend to pull off, but Bella Hadid has it figured out.

Clad in double denim and white high-top sneakers, the 22-year-old stepped out with mother Yolanda Hadid in New York today.

Bella walks The Weeknd’s dog in New York on March 30. CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel sported an oversized jacket with a brown leather collar and a Harley Davidson patch. The jacket was layered over a white T-shirt, which Bella wore tied at the waist to reveal her toned midriff.

She teamed the denim coat with high-waisted mom jeans. On her feet, the Nike ambassador rocked white high-top sneakers with a thick rubber sole, which she wore over white socks.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister accessorized with Vogue Eyewear glasses and hoop earrings. Bella had boyfriend the Weeknd’s dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Caesar, with her on a leash. The pup wore a shiny silver collar.

Like her daughter, Yolanda selected double denim for her outfit today. The mother of three was chic in a medium-wash denim jacket and skinny jeans in the same shade. She kept the blue theme going with her accessories, choosing a baby blue scarf. For shoes, the 55-year-old went with shiny black booties on a low heel.

Bella Hadid (R) steps out with The Weeknd’s dog and mother Yolanda Hadid. CREDIT: Splash News

While Bella often wears high heels on the red carpet and runway, she prefers more casual footwear when she’s off duty, as she explained to FN for an October 2017 cover story.

I would pair [sneakers] with everything,” she said. “I’ve worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything.”

