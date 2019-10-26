Bella Hadid Wears One of Fall’s Biggest Boot Trends Again

Bella Hadid posted an Instagram photo in a pair of on-trend Dr. Martens combat boots. The star posed for the camera perched on a desk with her legs resting on a sofa.

The model sported a chic streetwear ensemble, which featured a black jacket that was closed with a belt buckle at the front. She paired the collared jacket with a pair of sheer knee-high socks. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The Dr. Martens boots, seen on Instagram’s it girls, were not always the fall staple that they are today. Combat boots were originally a men’s military shoe. In the ’60s and ’70s, Dr. Marten boots became a staple of British punk style. In the ’90s the boots were commonly worn by members of the Seattle grunge scene. The boots eventually broke into the high fashion world at the Perry Ellis 93′ show and have seen a major resurgence in the past few years.

Hadid has long been a fan of Dr. Martens footwear for a grungy aesthetic. Other celebrity proponents of the British workboot brand include Hailey Baldwin, Gwen Stefani and Kourtney Kardashian.

Want More?

Bella Hadid Is Cowgirl-Chic in Two Different Takes on the Western-Style Boot Trend

Bella Hadid Sports Utilitarian-Chic Look With Insane Prada Combat Boots in London

Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and More Step Out in Style for Bella Hadid’s 23rd Birthday

Watch FN’s video of Cuba Gooding Jr., Spike Lee, Ansel Elgort and Michael Kors at the FNAAs