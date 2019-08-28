Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Channels Military Style in Camo & These Cool Converse

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid made the case for camo as she hit the streets of New York yesterday.

The 22-year-old model wore a camouflage vest with  zip-up detailing and oversized pockets, a white T-shirt and light-wash mom jeans.

Bella Hadid wears a camouflage vest with jeans while apartment hunting in SoHo in NYC
Bella Hadid wears a camo vest, mom jeans and A$AP Nast x Converse sneakers in New York on Aug. 28.
CREDIT: Splash News

The military theme continued from the vest down to Hadid’s feet. For footwear, she selected A$AP Nast x Converse Jack Purcell sneakers in a “Beechnut” green shade.

A close-up look at the A$AP Nast x Converse sneakers.
A close-up look at the A$AP Nast x Converse sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes feature an upper made of durable canvas, with contrasting black accents on the laces and at the rubber midsole, which extends up to the mudguard and heel counter. Finishing the look is a Converse One Star logo at the heel. The limited-edition sneaker, which dropped in March for $100, is sold out at retail. However, it’s selling online at StockX.com, with some sales going for less than $60.

A$AP Nast x Converse Jack Purcell sneakers
A$AP Nast x Converse Jack Purcell sneakers.
CREDIT: StockX

Hadid has sported camouflage before. For instance, she stepped out in an oversized camo-print shirt, black pants and cakestand heels at the airport in June. She completed her look with orange-tinted shades and gold hoop earrings.

Bella Hadid wears camouflage arriving at JFK airport in New York City
Bella Hadid looks chic in camo and cakestand heels at the airport.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Dior Beauty ambassador also suited up in camo for then-boyfriend The Weeknd’s birthday party in October 2018. She wore a matching set that consisted of a crop top and miniskirt, which was paired with tan workboots set on a slim stiletto heel.

When she’s off-duty, Hadid loves casual shoe styles from brands like Dr. Martens, Ugg and Nike. For appearances on the red carpet and at other events, stilettos are her preference — from top designers like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

Click through the gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s street style has evolved over the years.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

