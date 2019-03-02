Bella Hadid Wears Two Major Trends Exiting the Haider Ackermann Show at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid was spotted by paparazzi in a menswear-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week today.

The 22-year-old stepped out after the Haider Ackermann show wearing an oversize gray suit with a ripped white tank top underneath. She went braless underneath the tank, which has been a major trend of late on the runways.

Bella Hadid steps out in an oversized suit and white sneakers at Paris Fashion Week on March 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the supermodel selected white sneakers with retro vibes. The kicks featured thick laces and a chunky outsole.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Nike ambassador pulled together her look with teensy sunglasses and carried a Steven King novel tucked under her arm.

Another look at Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the Haider Ackermann runway, the Dutch-Palestinian beauty sported a short-sleeved black jacket teamed with black pants that had a gold chevron stripe running down the sides. The look was accessorized by black pointy-toed boots with gold trim and black and white striped gloves.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk<br />at the fall ’19 Haider Ackermann show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star has had a busy Paris Fashion Week schedule — coming after a jam-packed month that started with New York Fashion Week. As it turns out, all that business caught up to Hadid, and she walked two runways with a 101-degree fever.

On Thursday, Hadid hit the catwalks of Redemption and Off-White despite her soaring temperature. At Off-White, the Dior Beauty ambassador closed the show, stepping out in a skin-baring yellow and gray dress with matching booties alongside sister Gigi.

Bella Hadid in the closing look for Off-White fall ’19, complete with a pair of yellow and grey checked booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

