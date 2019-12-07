Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid’s Slingback Heels Add a Sweet Touch to a Sophisticated Outfit

By Samantha McDonald
Bella Hadid wore her heart on her heels at last night’s fundraising event in Miami.

The model graced the Soho Beach House with her presence, attending the Core x Let Love Rule event at Art Basel — an evening of entertainment hosted by musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Sean Penn in support of hurricane relief in the Bahamas.

Bella Hadid Core x Let Love Rule, Art Basel, Miami, USA - 05 Dec 2019Lenny Kravitz and Sean Penn host special evening of entertainment to support hurricane relief in the Bahamas. The event was held at the SOHO Beach House in Miami Beach, Florida. Wearing Bevza
Bella Hadid attends the Core x Let Love Rule event at Art Basel in Miami.
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

For the charitable occasion, Hadid stepped into a pair of Spanish designer Juan Vidal’s PVC slingback pumps, featuring strips of black fabric that formed ladylike hearts at the top of her feet. The shoes, which retail for $600, are decorated with Swarovski crystals on a suede and patent exterior.

Bella Hadid Core x Let Love Rule, Art Basel, Miami, USA - 05 Dec 2019Lenny Kravitz and Sean Penn host special evening of entertainment to support hurricane relief in the Bahamas. The event was held at the SOHO Beach House in Miami Beach, Florida. Wearing Bevza
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old star kept to an all-black palette in the darker hours, dressed in a midnight navy frock from Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza’s namesake label. The Evelina, priced at 660 euros (or $730), came with an open back and waist-high slit on a midi-length base.

Hadid accessorized with a gold bracelet and rings with matching earrings that dangled down midway to her neck, which was adorned with a choker-like chain. Her hair was parted in the middle and remained sleek at her back.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s trendsetting shoe moments.

