Bella Hadid’s Slingback Heels Add a Sweet Touch to a Sophisticated Outfit

Bella Hadid wore her heart on her heels at last night’s fundraising event in Miami.

The model graced the Soho Beach House with her presence, attending the Core x Let Love Rule event at Art Basel — an evening of entertainment hosted by musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Sean Penn in support of hurricane relief in the Bahamas.

Bella Hadid attends the Core x Let Love Rule event at Art Basel in Miami. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

For the charitable occasion, Hadid stepped into a pair of Spanish designer Juan Vidal’s PVC slingback pumps, featuring strips of black fabric that formed ladylike hearts at the top of her feet. The shoes, which retail for $600, are decorated with Swarovski crystals on a suede and patent exterior.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old star kept to an all-black palette in the darker hours, dressed in a midnight navy frock from Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza’s namesake label. The Evelina, priced at 660 euros (or $730), came with an open back and waist-high slit on a midi-length base.

Hadid accessorized with a gold bracelet and rings with matching earrings that dangled down midway to her neck, which was adorned with a choker-like chain. Her hair was parted in the middle and remained sleek at her back.

