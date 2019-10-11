Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and More Step Out in Style for Bella Hadid’s 23rd Birthday

In case you missed it all over any model or designer’s social media, Bella Hadid turned 23 on Wednesday. The famous supermodel celebrated all week with dinners, lots of Instagram stories and a party last night with her friends and family at L’Avenue at Saks in New York.

For the occasion, Bella looked ’90’s-chic in all black, wearing a cropped top with cutouts, a Christian Dior choker, loose-fitting low-ride pants and a cheetah print handbag.

Bella Hadid at her 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of eye-catching glittering black heels with embellished straps completed the ensemble.

Alongside Bella was her older sister Gigi Hadid. Gigi wore an oversize blazer on top of a printed set. Her shoe-of-choice was a set of patent nude booties with a pointed toe and chunky heel.

Gigi Hadid at Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sisters were joined as well by another huge model of the moment, Kaia Gerber. The 18-year-old had on a corduroy blazer and a little black dress; for shoes, she went with the square-toe trend in a pair of black knee-high boots.

Kaia Gerber at Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

