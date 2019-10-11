Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and More Step Out in Style for Bella Hadid’s 23rd Birthday

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
bella-hadid-birthday
Gigi Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
Joan Smalls
View Gallery 8 Images

In case you missed it all over any model or designer’s social media, Bella Hadid turned 23 on Wednesday. The famous supermodel celebrated all week with dinners, lots of Instagram stories and a party last night with her friends and family at L’Avenue at Saks in New York.

For the occasion, Bella looked ’90’s-chic in all black, wearing a cropped top with cutouts, a Christian Dior choker, loose-fitting low-ride pants and a cheetah print handbag.

bella hadid, birthday, new york, bella hadid 23rd birthday, Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid at her 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
bella hadid, birthday, new york, bella hadid 23rd birthday, Bella Hadid
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of eye-catching glittering black heels with embellished straps completed the ensemble.

Alongside Bella was her older sister Gigi Hadid. Gigi wore an oversize blazer on top of a printed set. Her shoe-of-choice was a set of patent nude booties with a pointed toe and chunky heel.

bella hadid, birthday, new york, bella hadid 23rd birthday, Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid at Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, nude booties
A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sisters were joined as well by another huge model of the moment, Kaia Gerber. The 18-year-old had on a corduroy blazer and a little black dress; for shoes, she went with the square-toe trend in a pair of black knee-high boots.

bella hadid, birthday, new york, bella hadid 23rd birthday
Kaia Gerber at Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kaia gerber, boots
A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at Bella Hadid’s birthday party.

Want more?

Proof That Bella Hadid Is Way Ahead of the Latest Shoe Trends

Bella Hadid Channels Military Style in Camo & These Cool Converse

Bella Hadid Wears Fierce Combat Boots on the Streets at PFW

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad