Bella Hadid Goes All White in Off-White

Bella Hadid steps out in an Off-White top and an all-white look during New York Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid is one of the biggest names in fashion currently and has already walked in shows for Ralph Lauren and Tomo Koizumi this week with many more to come.

Earlier today, the model stepped out for yet another stop during New York Fashion Week, this time wearing a monochromatic look. She chose a striped graphic top from Off-White under a white puffer to pair with white jeans and a black belt.

For footwear, Bella went with one of the biggest trends from NYFW street style so far: white boots. Her style was a set of textured, crocodile skin heels with a pointed toe.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of her signature mini sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Earlier in the week, the 22-year-old stepped out wearing another huge trend of the week: snakeskin. She wore python-style pants to match a different white jacket.

Bella Hadid steps out in python pants during New York Fashion Week, Feb. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her gold accessories and Calvin Klein white sneakers finished off the look.

