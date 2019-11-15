Bella Hadid Is Back in Black Wearing Alexander Wang Boots in Paris

Bella Hadid is the latest star to follow the fall’s huge monochromatic movement at French Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris.

The 23-year-old wore a dark look in a Supriya Lele black tie-front leather trench with a pair of navy wide-legged trousers and a black shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid steps out in all-black in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the model braced for the rainy French weather in a pair of Alexander Wang leather booties with a squared-off toe. The shoes featured the designer’s name embossed on the front upper of the boot.

Hadid shared her look on Instagram as well, thanking the magazine in the caption saying: “This morning, about to speak at the @vogueparis French Vogue Fashion Festival with @loicprigent about my career , how it started, the progression and my passions. Humbled to speak with you and thank you @emmanuellealt for having me on such an important day !”

Bella’s older sister and fellow model Gigi Hadid shared her support on the post commenting “That’s my sistterrrrreee ! So gorgiiiinaaaaa !”

Monochromatic dressing is everywhere this season from runways to street style; the styling hack streamlines any look and is a chic way to dress up any ensemble. Just this week Celine Dion wore three different monochrome looks while promoting her album, Jennifer Lopez stepped out on Monday in an all-green ensemble, and Millie Bobby Brown was in all-white with asymmetrical sandals at a “Stranger Things” event.

