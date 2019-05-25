Bella Hadid Wears Flirty Red Minidress With $90 Aldo Sandals in Monaco

Bella Hadid may be one of the world’s most famous models, but she likes a good shoe deal just like the rest of us.

The Tag Heuer ambassador attended an event for the brand in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix yesterday — wearing Aldo heels that cost just $90.

The shoes were the brand’s Vaycia, which boasts a 4.25-inch stiletto heel, a slender ankle strap and a translucent strap at the toe. Hadid selected the sandals — which are available on Aldo’s website — in a brown colorway.

Aldo Vacia sandal. CREDIT: Aldo

The Nike ambassador teamed the shoes with a flirty red minidress that she wore belted at the waist. To complete her look, she went with a Tag Heuer watch.

“As an ambassador for @tagheuer I am proud to represent this weekend in Monaco. Thank you !,” the supermodel captioned an Instagram showing off her look.

Hadid often wears more affordable clothes and footwear on the streets — choosing pieces from brands like Nike, Mango and Dr. Martens. For appearances, however, she tends to go with designer stilettos from labels such as Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Dior.

But the Dior Beauty ambassador is hardly the first star to go glam in Aldo’s affordable shoes. Many celebrities have chosen the brand for the red carpet, such as Gal Gadot, Kacey Musgraves and Lupita Nyong’o.

