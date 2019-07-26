Bella Hadid’s Summer Airport Style Includes Chunky Sneakers

Bella Hadid has mastered the art of catching a flight in style.

The 22-year-old supermodel put that on display yesterday as she was snapped leaving her NYC apartment rolling a fuchsia Louis Vuitton jacquard monogram suitcase. Hadid wore a beige, belly-bearing crop top and a pair of matching high-rise bike shorts with a multicolored patchwork shirt-jacket over top.

Bella Hadid heads to the airport with a Louis Vuitton suitcase and a Christian Dior tote bag featuring her name on it. CREDIT: Splash

The Nike ambassador accessorized with oversize silver hoop earrings, sleek retro-inspired sunglasses and a Dior Book tote bag featuring her name on it. The $2,700 bag comes in embroidered Dior Oblique canvas.

A close-up look at Bella Hadid wearing a pair of chunky white sneakers with orange and black accents. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister chose a pair of chunky white sneakers with mesh details and orange and black accents. She teamed them with some cozy black socks. The model is currently on a trip promoting the Michael Kors Cece bag.

Flip through the gallery for Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Bella Hadid at her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Gigi and Bella Hadid Coordinate in Leather Boots Amid Summer Heatwave