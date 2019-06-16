Bella Hadid Nails Comfy-Chic Airport Style in Camo & Cakestand Heels

Bella Hadid is constantly on the go, and over the years it seems like she’s developed a stylish formula for airport.

The 22-year-old arrived at JFK Airport in New York today wearing a casual-cool outfit that managed to be simultaneously comfortable and chic.

Bella Hadid looks chic in camo and cakestand heels at the airport. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News Hadid wore an oversized camo-print, waffle-knit shirt with a pair of black flare-legged pants.

On her feet, the supermodel sported a pair of sleek black boots with architectural cakestand heels. The boots featured a square toe and added another few inches to the 5-foot-9 star’s frame.

The Dior Beauty ambassador pulled together her casual look with her accessories, choosing gold hoop earrings, teensy black shades with red -tinted lenses and a travel-friendly black carryall. She wore her hair slicked back in a bun.

Bella Hadid at JFK airport in New York on June 16. CREDIT: Splash News Hadid is back in New York following Milan Fashion Week Men’s. At Fashion Week, the A-lister walked in Versace’s runway show alongside older sister Gigi as well as Irina Shayk. At Versace’s show, she wore a sparkly black sequined suit with power pumps.

Bella Hadid on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week Men’s show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock When she’s not working, the “it” girl tends to select casual footwear from brands like Nike, Ugg and Dr. Martens. On the red carpet, she tends to go for high heels, favoring stilettos from brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

