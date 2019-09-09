Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin in ’70s-Inspired Looks at Tommy x Zendaya Fall ’19 NYFW Show

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya showed their fall ’19 collection tonight at New York Fashion Week — and unsurprisingly, the front row was filled with stars aplenty.

Gigi (L) Bella Hadid pose together at Tommy x Zendaya. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Gigi and Bella Hadid twinned in ’70s-inspired silver looks. Gigi sported a sparkly turtleneck with matching pants, completing her ensemble with tan pointy-toed heels and a wide-brimmed black hat. The Reebok ambassador partnered with Hilfiger on multiple millennial-focused capsules before he worked with other stars like Lewis Hamilton and now Zendaya.

Gigi Hadid in a silver and black set with pointy-toed pumps at Tommy x Zendaya. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bella was chicly coordinated with her older sis in silver wide-legged pants, a checked jacket and a pageboy cap. Chunky black boots completed the model’s look.

Bella Hadid in silver pants and black boots at Tommy x Zendaya. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Gigi’s boyfriend, Tyler Cameron of “Bachelorette” fame, was also on hand for the show. The reality star wore a blue collared shirt with plaid accents, light wash jeans and white sneakers.

Tyler Cameron at the<br />Tommy Hilfiger fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Draya Michele modeled the biggest shoe trend of the season — snake-print — from the front row. She teamed her knee-high snakeskin boots with a black leather blazer and bike shorts.

Draya Michele in a blazer and snake-print boots. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Palermo, the latest FN cover star, seamlessly mixed patterns — something for which she’s known. The entrepreneur wore a plaid suit with a striped top underneath; her shoes were hidden underneath her flared pant legs.

Olivia Palermo in the front row wearing stripes with checks. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

