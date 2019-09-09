Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin in ’70s-Inspired Looks at Tommy x Zendaya Fall ’19 NYFW Show

By Ella Chochrek
Gigi and Bella Hadid
Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Front Row
Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Front Row
Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Front Row
Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Front Row
Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya showed their fall ’19 collection tonight at New York Fashion Week — and unsurprisingly, the front row was filled with stars aplenty.

Gigi Hadid and Bella HadidTommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Gigi (L) Bella Hadid pose together at Tommy x Zendaya.
CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Gigi and Bella Hadid twinned in ’70s-inspired silver looks. Gigi sported a sparkly turtleneck with matching pants, completing her ensemble with tan pointy-toed heels and a wide-brimmed black hat. The Reebok ambassador partnered with Hilfiger on multiple millennial-focused capsules before he worked with other stars like Lewis Hamilton and now Zendaya.

Gigi Hadid, Tommy x Zendaya, black and silver, floppy hat, celeb style, Tommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Gigi Hadid in a silver and black set with pointy-toed pumps at Tommy x Zendaya.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bella was chicly coordinated with her older sis in silver wide-legged pants, a checked jacket and a pageboy cap. Chunky black boots completed the model’s look.

Bella Hadid, Tommy x Zendaya, silver pants, blazer, pageboy cap, white t-shirt, black boots, Tommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid in silver pants and black boots at Tommy x Zendaya.
CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Gigi’s boyfriend, Tyler Cameron of “Bachelorette” fame, was also on hand for the show. The reality star wore a blue collared shirt with plaid accents, light wash jeans and white sneakers.

Tyler Cameron, the bacherlotte, gigi hadid boyfriend, nyfw, Tommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Tyler Cameron at the<br />Tommy Hilfiger fall ’19 show.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Draya Michele modeled the biggest shoe trend of the season — snake-print —  from the front row. She teamed her knee-high snakeskin boots with a black leather blazer and bike shorts.

Draya Michele, snakeskin boots, leather blazer, bike shorts, Tommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Draya Michele in a blazer and snake-print boots.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Palermo, the latest FN cover star, seamlessly mixed patterns — something for which she’s known. The entrepreneur wore a plaid suit with a striped top underneath; her shoes were hidden underneath her flared pant legs.

Olivia Palermo, patterns, suit, t-shirt, stripes, plaid, Tommy Hilfiger show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
Olivia Palermo in the front row wearing stripes with checks.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities on the front row at the Tommy Hilfiger fall ’19 show.

