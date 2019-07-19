Gigi and Bella Hadid Coordinate in Leather Boots Amid Summer Heatwave

The Hadid sisters took on New York together last night while showing off their own individual style takes for a night on the town.

Gigi went denim-centric in a pair of ripped light wash jeans and a striped denim top over a white bralette. She finished off the look with a set of sunglasses, a few chains and a lightning-strike handbag.

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York, July 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s white boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The older of the two sisters chose a pair of white patent booties to match her ensemble. The two-toned shoes featured a suede block heel and ankle with a squared-off toe.

Her younger sister Bella also joined her for the evening and followed her cue by also wearing heavy denim. The 22-year-old model chose a dark denim jacket to wear over a white collared shirt-dress.

Bella Hadid steps out in New York, July 18. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

She matched her patent black bag to her equally shiny knee-high boots. The black heels featured a square toe and a thicker high heel.

The famous sisters are best known for their individual successful modeling careers. Gigi serves as an ambassador for Reebok and the most recent face of Michael Kors’ campaign for the brand’s new perfume.

Bella is a Nike ambassador and appeared on Elle France’s June 2019 cover as well as on this month’s V Magazine’s V120 cover.

