Pop Star Becky G’s Stylist Reveals How Her Tomboy Style Gets a High-Fashion Twist Onstage

Becky G is a pop, Latin and R&B singer-dancer who has tomboy, urban vibes but with a twist of high-fashion sensibilities. To translate her style to the stage, stylist Morgan Pinney found the perfect formula. Featuring sneakers, boots, cargo pants and bodysuits, Pinney focused on silhouettes that allow for quick changes and comfort.

“Becky’s looks are all based around a bodysuit shape that is super-flattering on the body,” Pinney explained. “The looks are all in bright colors. I love the way neon complements Becky’s tan skin.”

Below, the stylist shares how she accommodated the shoe needs for Becky G’s current tour.

Becky G performs at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert on July 10, 2019. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

FN: How do the shoes help with her performance?

MORGAN PINNEY: “The footwear is important because Becky is a dancer. I always encourage a chunky heeled bootie, which we’ll do occasionally, but the go-to is an all- white low-top Air Max.”

FN: What other brands are in the rotation?

MP: “Chunky sneakers from Buffalo London and Naked Wolfe always work for her. As far as heels, the Prada lace-up bootie is great because of the rubber sole and traction on the bottom, and the pink version went perfectly with her pink tour look.”

FN: How do you address comfort concerns?

MP: “Chunky booties or sneakers only. The shoe also has to be supportive around the ankle or else there’s a risk of her hurting herself on stage. Most of the booties we use have a zipper for easy removal.”

FN: Do you have any styling tricks used for performances?

MP: “Before a big performance or tour, I’ll get the soles of her booties rubberized. I always pack shoe grips for her, too, in case she needs some extra grip on a slippery stage.”

