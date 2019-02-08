Bebe Rexha Pops in a Plunging Purple Minidress & Black Boots at Pre-Grammys Party

Bebe Rexha in purple at the Spotify pre-Grammy Awards party.

Bebe Rexha publicly documented her struggles with finding a designer to dress her for the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, but she isn’t letting that get in the way of her red carpet style.

She led the pack of stylishly dressed stars at the Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, which was held Thursday night at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles just ahead of the Grammys.

Bebe Rexha wears a purple minidress with black boots at the Spotify Best New Artists party on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Meant to Be” singer stepped out in a plunging purple minidress with puff sleeves and a high slit. Instead of pairing the dress with pumps or strappy sandals, Rexha mixed things up, choosing a pair of shiny black midcalf boots. The 29-year-old accessorized with diamond-covered earrings and two cocktail rings.

A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s black midcalf boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa went for a menswear look with an oversized gray blazer and pastel patterned skirt by Calvin Klein.

Dua Lipa wears a Calvin Klein look at the Spotify pre-Grammys event. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “New Rules” hitmaker completed her leggy look with a pair of soaring silver mismatched sandals by Calvin Klein. The edgy shoes have become a red carpet favorite, with stars such as Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman and Naomie Harris sporting them for major events.

A close-up of Dua Lipa’s Calvin Klein heels. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Heidi Klum made a statement in a bold pink leopard-print Robert Rodriguez fall ’18 pantsuit and black pumps with cut-out detailing.

Heidi Klum wears a pink leopard-print look by Robert Rodriguez. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in pink was Hailee Steinfeld, who made quite the entrance in a plunging pink patterned high-low gown by Paule Ka. The 22-year-old star teamed the dress with pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

Hailee Steinfeld wears a plunging pink patterned dress with Louboutin heels to the Spotify Best New Artist 2019 party. CREDIT: Phil Mccarten/Shutterstock

Rita Ora rounded out the parade of stars in pink, posing for photographers in a hot-pink and orange Marc Jacobs feathered dress and hot-pink pumps.

Rita Ora wears a feathered Marc Jacobs dress and matching heels. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

