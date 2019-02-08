Bebe Rexha Pops in a Plunging Purple Minidress & Black Boots at Pre-Grammys Party

Bebe Rexha publicly documented her struggles with finding a designer to dress her for the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, but she isn’t letting that get in the way of her red carpet style.
She led the pack of stylishly dressed stars at the Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party, which was held Thursday night at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles just ahead of the Grammys.
The “Meant to Be” singer stepped out in a plunging purple minidress with puff sleeves and a high slit. Instead of pairing the dress with pumps or strappy sandals, Rexha mixed things up, choosing a pair of shiny black midcalf boots. The 29-year-old accessorized with diamond-covered earrings and two cocktail rings.
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa went for a menswear look with an oversized gray blazer and pastel patterned skirt by Calvin Klein.
The “New Rules” hitmaker completed her leggy look with a pair of soaring silver mismatched sandals by Calvin Klein. The edgy shoes have become a red carpet favorite, with stars such as Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman and Naomie Harris sporting them for major events.
Elsewhere on the red carpet, Heidi Klum made a statement in a bold pink leopard-print Robert Rodriguez fall ’18 pantsuit and black pumps with cut-out detailing.
Also in pink was Hailee Steinfeld, who made quite the entrance in a plunging pink patterned high-low gown by Paule Ka. The 22-year-old star teamed the dress with pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
Rita Ora rounded out the parade of stars in pink, posing for photographers in a hot-pink and orange Marc Jacobs feathered dress and hot-pink pumps.
