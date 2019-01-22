Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her for the Grammys Because She’s a Size 8

Bebe Rexha is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year — but in a heartfelt video posted yesterday to Instagram, she revealed that no designers are willing to outfit her for the ceremony.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys, and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” Rexha says in the video. “A lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So, I had my team reach out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

Rexha wears a size 6 or 8, she revealed.

But the “Meant To Be” singer isn’t letting designers’ refusal to dress her weigh on her mind. She ended her video on an empowering note to other women who wear a size 8 and up.

“If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f***ing dresses, ’cause that’s crazy. You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful, and that they cannot wear your dresses,” the 29-year-old said. “To all the people who said I’m thick, and I can’t wear your dress: F**k you, I don’t want to wear your f***ing dresses.”

Rexha received a positive response on Instagram from fans and designers alike. August Getty Atelier, Charbel Zoe and Sachin & Babi were among those who offered to outfit her for the event, which airs Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

The “I’m a Mess” songstress is not the only celebrity who’s had difficulty finding someone to dress her. Despite being host of the upcoming SAG Awards — and thus guaranteed loads of screen-time — Megan Mullally said designers were unlikely to send her looks.

“Project Runway” alum Christian Siriano has developed a reputation for aiding celebrities unable to find dresses in the past, outfitting stars like Leslie Jones, Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox.

