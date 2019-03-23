Bebe Rexha Stuns in Edgy See-Through Dress With Soaring Platforms

Bebe Rexha left little to the imagination in her latest look.

Stepping out to the Abbey in California on Friday night, the “Meant to Be” songstress sported an edgy black see-through dress with shiny detailing and spaghetti straps. Rexha layered a leather Balenciaga biker jacket with graffiti print detailing over the racy dress; the jacket is made of calfskin and retails for more than $4,000.

Bebe Rexha steps out in a see-through dress and platform boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 29-year-old selected black mid-calf boots with a chunky platform heel.

A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Rexha brought a Marilyn Monroe vibe with her beauty look, wearing her platinum locks pinned back and swiping her lips with bright red lipstick. She accessorized with an oversized cross necklace and a cuff earring.

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Splash News

The “Lash Hurrah” singer took to social media to show off her ensemble, posting three times to her Instagram grid to let her fans in on the fun from her night out.

“Leaving the week behind for the weekend,” she captioned one shot that pictured her from the waist up.

“This is my Last Hurrah,” she wrote on a sensual shot, which showed off the see-through detailing at the bust of her dress.

Rexha also shared a video of herself performing along with fans, writing a longer caption thanking the Abbey for hosting her and the LGBT community for support throughout her career.

Want more?

Bebe Rexha Pops in a Plunging Purple Minidress & Black Boots at Pre-Grammys Party

Bebe Rexha Stuns in a Showstopping Dress at the Grammys After Being Called ‘Too Big’ By Some Designers

Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her for the Grammys Because She’s a Size 8