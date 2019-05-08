Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Marks First Year of ‘Be Best’ Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

By Allie Fasanella
Melania Trump celebrated the first year of her “Be Best” initiative advocating against cyberbullying and drug use in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday.

The first lady was pictured arriving for the special event, where she gave a speech before the president and members of his cabinet, in Emilia Wickstead’s Ellen belted denim midi dress and a pair of soaring Louboutins.

melania trump, emilia wickstead Ellen belted denim midi dress, be best campaign anniversary, christian louboutin nude leather ankle-strap pumps
Melania Trump wearing an Emilia Wickstead Ellen belted denim midi dress at the anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old mother of one chose an ankle-strap style featuring a classic nude leather finish and a pointed toe from the brand. The sky-high pumps teamed perfectly with her chic dark denim sleeveless frock, which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,200.

melania trump, christian louboutin nude ankle strap pumps
A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing nude leather Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, christian louboutin nude ankle strap pumps
Melania Trump is a huge fan of red bottoms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

