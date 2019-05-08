Melania Trump Marks First Year of ‘Be Best’ Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

Melania Trump celebrated the first year of her “Be Best” initiative advocating against cyberbullying and drug use in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday.

The first lady was pictured arriving for the special event, where she gave a speech before the president and members of his cabinet, in Emilia Wickstead’s Ellen belted denim midi dress and a pair of soaring Louboutins.

Melania Trump wearing an Emilia Wickstead Ellen belted denim midi dress at the anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old mother of one chose an ankle-strap style featuring a classic nude leather finish and a pointed toe from the brand. The sky-high pumps teamed perfectly with her chic dark denim sleeveless frock, which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,200.

A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing nude leather Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump is a huge fan of red bottoms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

