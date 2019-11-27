Barron Trump, 13, Soars Above Donald and Melania in New Balance Sneakers and an All-Black Outfit

Standing tall, Barron Trump towered above his parents, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, today as they made their way across the White House South Lawn en route to celebrate Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Barron, who is 13 years old and already taller than his mother (5-foot-11 without high heels) and father (who is 6-foot-2), had the appearance of a bit of extra length with his styling.

Detail of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The teen opted to wear an all-black ensemble that included a T-shirt, trousers, jacket and sneakers. The jacket’s contrasting metallic zipper down the torso helped draw the eye in a vertical line down to the feet, where he wore black-on-black New Balance sneaker.

Monochromatic dressing popped up in fall 2019 collections and was seen in materials as varied as suede, cashmere, wool and stamped leather. His mother, too, followed the trend in head-to-toe brown. The first lady wore a Burberry coat with matching suede slouch boots.

President Donald Trump and Barron Trump board Air Force One. CREDIT: Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Some of Barron’s other favorite shoes include Gucci moccasins and New Balance’s heritage kicks, which are available in several colorways and retail for $74.99 on Newbalance.com.

(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Want more?

Barron Trump, 13, Is Taller Than Melania in Heels & 6-Foot-2 President Donald Trump

Melania and Barron Trump Accept Christmas Tree on the Steps of the White House

Barron Trump Steps Out in Summer-Ready Gucci Moccasins With Melania & Donald