Sign up for our newsletter today!

Barron Trump, 13, Soars Above Donald and Melania in New Balance Sneakers and an All-Black Outfit

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Standing tall, Barron Trump towered above his parents, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, today as they made their way across the White House South Lawn en route to celebrate Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Barron, who is 13 years old and already taller than his mother (5-foot-11 without high heels) and father (who is 6-foot-2), had the appearance of a bit of extra length with his styling.

US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron, in New Balance.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
new balance sneakers, US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
Detail of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The teen opted to wear an all-black ensemble that included a T-shirt, trousers, jacket and sneakers. The jacket’s contrasting metallic zipper down the torso helped draw the eye in a vertical line down to the feet, where he wore black-on-black New Balance sneaker.

Monochromatic dressing popped up in fall 2019 collections and was seen in materials as varied as suede, cashmere, wool and stamped leather. His mother, too, followed the trend in head-to-toe brown. The first lady wore a Burberry coat with matching suede slouch boots.

President Donald Trump and Barron Trump board Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The Trumps are spending the Thanksgiving holiday at their Mar-a-Lago estateTrump - 26 Nov 2019
President Donald Trump and Barron Trump board Air Force One.
CREDIT: Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Some of Barron’s other favorite shoes include Gucci moccasins and New Balance’s heritage kicks, which are available in several colorways and retail for $74.99 on Newbalance.com.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald, first lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Want more?

Barron Trump, 13, Is Taller Than Melania in Heels & 6-Foot-2 President Donald Trump

Melania and Barron Trump Accept Christmas Tree on the Steps of the White House

Barron Trump Steps Out in Summer-Ready Gucci Moccasins With Melania & Donald

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad