Barron Trump, 13, Is Taller Than Melania in Heels & 6-Foot-2 President Donald Trump

Barron Trump is 13 years old and already taller than his mother Melania, who is 5-foot-11 without high heels, and father, President Donald Trump, who is 6-foot-2.

The difference was apparent yesterday when the family walked alongside each other and boarded Air Force One in Morristown, N.J.

(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump CREDIT: Shutterstock

Boys around 13 years old on average measure around 5-foot-2 and continue to grow until around 17.

While his height is extraordinary for a youngster, his style certainly reflects his age. The teen kept his look casual in a black Ralph Lauren shirt, black jeans and white Nike sneakers that featured the Swoosh logo in black.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin and her son Barron wears Nike. CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/Shutterstock

It’s uncertain if his Nikes might cost a lot more come December if his father’s tariffs on China follow through. Last week it was announced that the administration will postpone its 10% levy on a number of the $300 billion worth of products, such as mobile phones, laptops and toys as well as unspecified items of footwear and apparel, based on “health, safety, national security and other factors,” according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The measure has been suspended until Dec. 15 after it was originally scheduled for Sept. 1. Companies including VF Corp., Shoe Carnival Inc. and more have joined forces to urge Washington to not execute the proposed tariffs, citing that it will raise costs for consumers as many players in the footwear production chain source and manufacture through China.

