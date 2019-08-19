Sign up for our newsletter today!

Barron Trump, 13, Is Taller Than Melania in Heels & 6-Foot-2 President Donald Trump

By Charlie Carballo
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his fatherUS President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
CREDIT: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutter

Barron Trump is 13 years old and already taller than his mother Melania, who is 5-foot-11 without high heels, and father, President Donald Trump, who is 6-foot-2.

The difference was apparent yesterday when the family walked alongside each other and boarded Air Force One in Morristown, N.J.

US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his fatherUS President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Boys around 13 years old on average measure around 5-foot-2 and continue to grow until around 17.

While his height is extraordinary for a youngster, his style certainly reflects his age. The teen kept his look casual in a black Ralph Lauren shirt, black jeans and white Nike sneakers that featured the Swoosh logo in black.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump. First lady Melania Trump walks with son Barron Trump to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., en route to Andrews Air Force Base, MdTrump, Morristown, USA - 18 Aug 2019
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin and her son Barron wears Nike.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/Shutterstock

It’s uncertain if his Nikes might cost a lot more come December if his father’s tariffs on China follow through. Last week it was announced that the administration will postpone its 10% levy on a number of the $300 billion worth of products, such as mobile phones, laptops and toys as well as unspecified items of footwear and apparel, based on “health, safety, national security and other factors,” according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Barron Trump, United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House following a stay in Bedminster, New JerseyUS President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The measure has been suspended until Dec. 15 after it was originally scheduled for Sept. 1. Companies including VF Corp., Shoe Carnival Inc. and more have joined forces to urge Washington to not execute the proposed tariffs, citing that it will raise costs for consumers as many players in the footwear production chain source and manufacture through China.

