‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood’s New Girlfriend Loves These $50 Heels

Just days after the season finale of “The Bachelor” aired on ABC, the insanely popular show’s star, Colton Underwood, and newly revealed girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, were captured out and about in the Big Apple together yesterday.

The couple was first spotted heading to “Good Morning America” sporting chic complementary blue looks for the appearance. Randolph, 23, donned a navy and white polka-dot minidress with long sleeves and a flouncy skirt, while Underwood, 27, looked dapper in a blue suit and black side-buckle shoes.

Cassie Randolph wearing Steve Madden Stecy sandals with Colton Underwood. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Steve Madden’s Stecy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Randolph, who hails from Huntington Beach, Calif., paired her frock with $50 Steve Madden Stecy Natural sandals boasting a classic nude finish. The former speech pathologist with 1.4 million Instagram followers wore the same ankle-strap silhouette with a body-hugging floral-print dress for a visit to the Build Speaker Series later.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph show PDA as they arrive at the Build Speaker Series in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

This morning, the former football star took to Instagram to share a photo of their NYC outing. “Babe…it was either crop your heels out or my new hair cut. Sorry, I gotta show this off,” Underwood cheekily captioned a snap of himself with Randolph outside of “GMA.”

Want more?

‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Talks Fashion: ‘I Don’t Wear Socks and I Don’t Wear Underwear’

‘The Bachelor’ Stylist Reveals 8 Surprising Secrets About the Show