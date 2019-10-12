Awkwafina Wears Heels With Invisible Straps at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Awkwafina was one of six fortunate women to find themselves as honorees for their philanthropic work at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon today in Los Angeles.

The actress chose a colorful shirt dress with a yellow collar and blue panels. She accessorized with a small yellow square handbag.

Awkwafina at Variety’s Power of Women 2019 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Awkwafina’s mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She pulled out the PVC trend for her shoes of the day with a pair of white pointed-toe mules with an almost invisible half clear strap across the top of the foot.

On the white carpet, when asked what the word woman means to her, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star responded: “The word woman means to me someone that has been told their whole life that they can’t do something or that they’re not enough and us in 2019, we are showing that we can do that and more.”

She also told FN that if she could choose to be in any powerful woman’s shoes, she would choose Margaret Cho. “Maybe I’ve walked in her shoes before, too, because I shot a video at her house,” joked Awkwafina.

Also honored at the event today was fellow actress Jennifer Aniston, who wore a pinstripe dress with a set of black pointed-toe pumps.

Jennifer Aniston at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at Variety’s Power of Women event.

Want more?

Awkwafina Rocks the Celeb-Favorite Neon Trend at ‘The Late Show’