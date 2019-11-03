Awkwafina Makes Strappy Red Heels & Leather Pants Daytime Chic

Awkwafina’s latest look was business on the top, party on the bottom as she hit the streets of Los Angeles.

From the waist up, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star looked office-ready in a black blazer with gold buttons and red piping over a white button-down top.

Awkwafina wears leather pants and Malone Souliers pumps in Los Angeles Nov. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While her flare-legged leather pants and bright red pumps were still work-appropriate, they were decidedly less preppy, adding a bit of edge to an otherwise classic look.

A close-up look at Awkwafina’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes came from Malone Souliers. Called the Maureen, the strappy red pumps featured a pointed toe, a curved vamp and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The upper is made of matte leather, with the straps rendered in a slightly darker patent leather. The shoes are available on Mytheresa.com for $413 (30% off the retail of $590).

Malone Souliers Maureen mules. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

Malone Souliers has undergone some big changes in the past year. Co-founder Mary Alice Malone returned to the brand as creative director in December after stepping away in July 2018. Meanwhile, co-founder and CEO Roy Luwolt departed in December, with Steven Hope, an expert in Chinese e-commerce, taking his place as CEO.

Awkwafina wears leather pants and Malone Souliers pumps in Los Angeles Nov. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brand is on the rise, having reported a 176% increase in sales for spring ’19, compared to fall ’18. In October, it revealed its first men’s line, which included refined loafers with woven and crystal details.

In terms of Awkwafina’s personal style, the rapper has shown an ability to mix it up, sporting everything from colorful powersuits to refined dresses. She’s willing to go bold with her footwear, too — testing shoes with PVC details or bold neon colorways.

Want more?

Awkwafina Wears Heels With Invisible Straps at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Awkwafina Rocks the Celeb-Favorite Neon Trend at ‘The Late Show’

Awkwafina Makes Style Statement With Glitter Eyes & Pointed Toes at ‘The Farewell’ Screening