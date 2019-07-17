Awkwafina Rocks the Celeb-Favorite Neon Trend at ‘The Late Show’

Awkwafina hopped on to the ever-so-popular neon trend that has been circulating among celebrities this summer.

The actress matched a pair of suit trousers in a neutral shade of forest green with a white-and-green striped dress shirt for her appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

The focal point of the outfit, though, was the star’s footwear. She dazzled the crowd in a pair of bright yellow pumps with a high stiletto heel.

Awkwafina outside the theater for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE PicturesT /

The must-try neon trend has emerged as a celebrity favorite this season.

“Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer also sported a pair of yellow neon pumps similar to Awkwafina’s when she stepped out in New York City to promote the Netflix show’s new season. The footwear had a closed toe front and a thin heel that elevated the actress’ height. Dyer paired the pumps with a plaid Versace skirt and a sleeveless turtleneck sweater.

Natalia Dyer out and about in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian has also proved to be a fan of neon. The star posted an Instagram photo earlier this month in a neon orange ensemble. The 38-year-old wore a bright-orange miniskirt from Maisie Willen, a new brand funded and co-signed by Kanye West.

She matched the skirt with a sheer orange top and a Jacquemus “Le Chiquito” bag. On her feet, Kardashian sported her go-to 4-inch wedge heeled thong sandals from Yeezy’s Season 8 collection.

