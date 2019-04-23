These Spring Sandals Were a Major Trend at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet

The “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles yesterday was filled with stylishly dressed celebrities, with one ultrachic spring shoe trend standing out on the red carpet: strappy sandals.

Among the stars photographed in the heels was Brie Larson, who teamed her lilac Celine gown with strappy silver Christian Louboutin sandals on a sharp stiletto. The dress, which was custom-made for her by creative director Hedi Slimane, featured a low neckline and edgy thigh-high slit — paired beautifully with Irene Neuwirth jewels that boasted a nod to the movie’s supervillain, Thanos.

Brie Larson in Celine with Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Larson’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Scarlett Johansson turned heads in a glittery Versace dress with a leg-baring slit. Like Larson, she went with jewelry that brought attention to Thanos, finishing her ensemble with similarly shiny ankle-strap sandals.

Scarlett Johansson in a Versace dress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Johansson’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, took to the red carpet in an all-black outfit. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress sported a black G.Label blouse under a blazer, adding barely-there ankle-strap sandals for a leggy look.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a G.Label outfit. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Paltrow’s sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also chic in all black was Natalie Portman, who went with a Dior dress that had a sparkly skirt. For shoes, the “Black Swan” star went with strappy black sandals that had a satinlike finish.

Natalie Portman wearing Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Portman’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus stepped out in an all-black outfit, too, choosing a custom Yves Saint Laurent gown with edgy cut-out detailing at the midriff. The “Party in the USA” singer was accompanied by husband Liam Hemsworth, who sported a sleek black suit with sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus wearing Saint Laurent with Liam Hemsworth. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Another fashionably dressed couple was Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger. The latter had on a sparkly, one-shouldered Monique Lhullier gown with sleek pumps, while the action star wore a dark suit with sleek black leather shoes.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in Monique Lhullier with Chris Pratt. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Livening up the red carpet was Zoe Saldana, who opted for a hot-pink, one-shouldered Givenchy outfit teamed with matching sandals.

Zoe Saldana in a pink Givenchy outfit. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Saldana’s hot-pink heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

