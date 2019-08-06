Ava Max Wears PVC Head to Toe With Monster Platforms on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Ava Max dressed to impress in a blue-on-blue reflective outfit for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The singer was photographed entering the Los Angeles studio last night wearing a shiny head-to-toe PVC outfit with a pair of funky-chunky platforms.

Ava Max arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

The “Sweet but Psycho” singer sported a bright blue PVC set with matching pants and a trench coat. She paired her high-waisted trousers with a shiny silver cropped top.

Ava Max arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel.’ CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

On her feet, the star wore a pair of silver statement platforms. The shiny footwear featured a black lace-up front and three buckle straps around her calves. The shoes’ high platform added several inches to the 25-year-old’s petite frame.

Detail of Ava Max’s shoes.

Max’s ensembles often include chunky platforms. During an appearance at the NYC Pride Parade, the singer wore a pair of all-white lace-up shoes with a high block outsole that boosted the singer’s height. She matched the shoes with a pair of black pants adorned with a silver chain as well as a black-and-white bodysuit and a shiny red cropped jacket.

Ava Max at NYC Pride parade. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

