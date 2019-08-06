Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ava Max Wears PVC Head to Toe With Monster Platforms on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Hanna McNeila
Ava Max, Jimmy Kimmel, Silver Platforms
Ava Max arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ava Max dressed to impress in a blue-on-blue reflective outfit for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The singer was photographed entering the Los Angeles studio last night wearing a shiny head-to-toe PVC outfit with a pair of funky-chunky platforms.

Ava Max, Jimmy Kimmel, platforms, PVC
Ava Max arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’
CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

The “Sweet but Psycho” singer sported a bright blue PVC set with matching pants and a trench coat. She paired her high-waisted trousers with a shiny silver cropped top.

Ava Max, silver, platforms, Jimmy Kimmel, blue, PVC
Ava Max arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel.’
CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

On her feet, the star wore a pair of silver statement platforms. The shiny footwear featured a black lace-up front and three buckle straps around her calves. The shoes’ high platform added several inches to the 25-year-old’s petite frame.

silver, platforms, ava max, Jimmy Kimmel
Detail of Ava Max’s shoes.

Max’s ensembles often include chunky platforms. During an appearance at the NYC Pride Parade, the singer wore a pair of all-white lace-up shoes with a high block outsole that boosted the singer’s height. She matched the shoes with a pair of black pants adorned with a silver chain as well as a black-and-white bodysuit and a shiny red cropped jacket.

Ava Max, Pride, platforms, white shoes
Ava Max at NYC Pride parade.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

