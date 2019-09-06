Ashley Graham, Tyra Banks and More Celebrate Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection

Ashley Graham at the Target 20 Years of Design for All event in New York City.

It was a star-studded event at the Target 20 Years of Design pop-up party held in New York City Thursday night.

The evening honored the retailer’s 20th anniversary of collaborating with some of the top designers, including Missoni, Isaac Mizrahi and Lily Pulitzer. The pop-up shop, which will be open to the public in New York this weekend, features Instagrammable installations and a marketplace where some of Target’s most memorable collabs will be available for purchase.

Target fans, including some of the biggest celebrities in the game, arrived at the pop-up shop clad in some of the most iconic collaborations.

Tyra Banks, who hosted a live stream of the event on Target’s YouTube channel along with designer Isaac Mizrahi, paired her Target x Aquazarra olive trench coat with leopard pumps. Earlier this week, Banks was named Nine West’s newest global ambassador.

Related Nine West Parent Counts on Tyra Banks to Bring New Life to the Brand Grading Back to School: Mixed-Bag for Retailers + Nike Rules Sneakers If Nordstrom Isn't Winning, Do Any of Its Department Store Rivals Stand a Chance?

Tyra Banks on the red carpet at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection launch event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Co-host Isaac Misrahi rocked a scarf he co-created with Target to his accessorized suit. The designer topped off the look with a pair of On sneakers.

Isaac Mizrahi at the Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection launch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The hosts of the evening led a live tour around the interactive pop-up. Along the way, Banks and Mizrahi ran into a number of special guests, including supermodel Ashley Graham, singer and actress Mandy Moore and “Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson.

The hosts of the evening, Tyra Banks and Isaac Mizrahi. CREDIT: Instagram

Graham, who wore a Target and Phillip Lim blouse to the event, revealed that she shopped the original collab in 2003. “I am so thankful that they’ve always had my size at Target,” Graham raved to Banks. The model and mother-to-be completed her outfit for the evening with a black skirt and lime green strappy sandals.

Ashley Graham at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moore wore a collaboration from Target and Rodarte. The singer and actress, who declared herself a “Target superfan,” paired the purple look with strappy gold heels.

Mandy Moore attends Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashley Benson attends Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection launch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other stars included musicians Normani and Troye Sivan and designer Thakoon Panichgul.

Can’t make the pop-up? You can shop Target’s Anniversary Collection online starting Sept. 14.