Ashley Graham Teams Trendy Clear Sandals With Her Maternity Dress on ‘Today’

Yesterday marked Ashley Graham’s 32nd birthday — and she kicked off the celebrations early with an appearance on “Today.”

As she headed to the the “Today” show’s NBC Studios set, Graham hit the streets of New York wearing a silky gray dress with cut-out detailing at the shoulder and a wrap waist.

Ashley Graham wears gray dress and strappy sandals for “Today” appearance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes-wise, Graham — who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin — went for a major trend: clear shoes. See-through styles have been in vogue since 2017, with celebrity fans such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen. The curve model’s pair featured a slim stiletto heel, a PVC strap and a white upper.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s strappy white sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As she headed out of the studio, the A-lister swapped out her outfit for a new look.

Graham’s second ensemble featured a ribbed, long-sleeved dress by Enza Costa, which is available for purchase on Revolve.com with a $264 price tag. For shoes, the star selected a pair of low-heeled black booties with a shiny upper.

Ashley Graham wears an Enzo Costa dress and black booties exiting “Today.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Graham doesn’t have a shoe deal, she’s propelled her stardom into high-profile fashion collaborations. The supermodel has a swimwear brand called Swimsuits for All teamed up with high-street retailer PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection in 2018.

Designer Christian Siriano called Graham, who has often walked the runway for him, the “ultimate supermodel.”

“Not only is she beautiful, she is such an inspiration to so many women who look like her,” Siriano told FN following his spring ’19 runway show. “I had to close my show with her so people could see that a woman with curves has a major place in fashion and should be celebrated.”

