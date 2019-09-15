Ashley Graham’s Chicest Maternity Style Statements So Far

Ashley Graham used New York Fashion Week spring ’20 to prove that maternity style can be plenty chic.
The 31-year-old announced last month that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child. While she hasn’t revealed her due date, Graham showed off her growing baby bump at various NYFW events — wearing stylish ensemble after stylish ensemble.
The supermodel kicked off the week on Sept. 5 at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. She sported a custom, laser-cut latex dress from Vex Clothing and strappy silver sandals by Jimmy Choo.
Graham made a second red carpet appearance the next day, stepping out to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a feathered dress by 16Arlington and strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals.
The body positivity advocate swapped the red carpet for the front row on Sept. 7, heading to the Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell shows. She wore a white polka-dot dress by Siriano with a pair of strappy black sandals.
The catwalker even made an appearance on the runway, walking on Sept. 9 in one of the buzziest shows on the NYFW calendar: Tommy Hilfiger. She modeled the Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 collection clad in a black and white dress and T-strap platform pumps.
To cap off the week, Graham hit the carpet at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. She wore a black Norma Kamali dress with sheer detailing and green python-print Schutz sandals.
