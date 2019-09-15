Ashley Graham’s Chicest Maternity Style Statements So Far

Ashley Graham used New York Fashion Week spring ’20 to prove that maternity style can be plenty chic.

The 31-year-old announced last month that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child. While she hasn’t revealed her due date, Graham showed off her growing baby bump at various NYFW events — wearing stylish ensemble after stylish ensemble.

The supermodel kicked off the week on Sept. 5 at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. She sported a custom, laser-cut latex dress from Vex Clothing and strappy silver sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Ashley Graham in a Vex Clothing dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Graham made a second red carpet appearance the next day, stepping out to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a feathered dress by 16Arlington and strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals.

Ashley Graham in a 16Arlington dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The body positivity advocate swapped the red carpet for the front row on Sept. 7, heading to the Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell shows. She wore a white polka-dot dress by Siriano with a pair of strappy black sandals.

Ashley Graham in a Christian Siriano dress at the Brandon Maxwell show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The catwalker even made an appearance on the runway, walking on Sept. 9 in one of the buzziest shows on the NYFW calendar: Tommy Hilfiger. She modeled the Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 collection clad in a black and white dress and T-strap platform pumps.

Ashley Graham on the runway at Tommy Hilfiger’s show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To cap off the week, Graham hit the carpet at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. She wore a black Norma Kamali dress with sheer detailing and green python-print Schutz sandals.

Ashley Graham in a Norma Kamali dress and Schutz sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Ashley Graham, Tyra Banks and More Celebrate Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection

Ashley Graham Sports Ultrasheer Dress & Black Sandals

Ashley Graham Stuns in a Skintight Sheer Dress and Strappy Gold Sandals