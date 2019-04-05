Ashlee Simpson Rocks Little Black Dress With the Pointiest Sock Booties on Date Night

Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, were a stylish match on a date night on Wednesday in Los Angeles at celeb-favorite Poppy nightclub for Febreze’s “The Freshness” album launch party.

The younger sister of footwear mogul Jessica Simpson stepped out in a classic little black dress that she gave a fun twist with a pair of sock booties and an oversized fringe jacket leather jacket — matching from head to toe.

Ashlee Simpson CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Ashlee Simpson’s sock booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Simpson’s sexy stompers had a pointy toe and a nearly 4-inch heel. A bag embellished with crystals and sparkling earrings completed the outfit.

Meanwhile, Ross — son of iconic singer Diana Ross — also went in an oversized look. The actor had on a trench with a roomy hoodie and finished off with a pair of patent leather boots with a sharp toe and zipper on the side.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Singer Justine Skye performed in a purple jacket with matching jeans and heels. Last year Skye and Jordyn Woods collaborated with Barneys New York on shoes.

Skye designed a purple sandal, while Woods designed a purple-tipped white bootie.

