Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ashlee Simpson Rocks Little Black Dress With the Pointiest Sock Booties on Date Night

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Ashlee SimpsonFebreze's The Freshness Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Ashlee Simpson
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, were a stylish match on a date night on Wednesday in Los Angeles at celeb-favorite Poppy nightclub for Febreze’s “The Freshness” album launch party.

Related

Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots -- and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Love Twinning in Gender-Neutral Style

The younger sister of footwear mogul Jessica Simpson stepped out in a classic little black dress that she gave a fun twist with a pair of sock booties and an oversized fringe jacket leather jacket — matching from head to toe.

Ashlee Simpson Febreze's The Freshness Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Ashlee Simpson
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Febreze's The Freshness Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Detail of Ashlee Simpson’s sock booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Simpson’s sexy stompers had a pointy toe and a nearly 4-inch heel. A bag embellished with crystals and sparkling earrings completed the outfit.

Meanwhile, Ross — son of iconic singer Diana Ross — also went in an oversized look. The actor had on a trench with a roomy hoodie and finished off with a pair of patent leather boots with a sharp toe and zipper on the side.

Evan Ross and Ashlee SimpsonFebreze's The Freshness Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Evan Ross and Ashlee SimpsonFebreze's The Freshness Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Singer Justine Skye performed in a purple jacket with matching jeans and heels. Last year Skye and Jordyn Woods collaborated with Barneys New York on shoes.

Skye designed a purple sandal, while Woods designed a purple-tipped white bootie.

Want more?

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Love Twinning in Gender-Neutral Style

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

Justine Skye’s Biggest NYFW Style Mistake Involved Green Lipstick, a Tiara and Camos

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad