Ashanti Glows in Gold With Crystal-Embellished Sandals at PrettyLittleThing Collab Launch

Ashanti at the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti in Los Angeles on June 30.

Ashanti really has the Midas touch. The Grammy-winner sparkled in gold on Sunday in Los Angeles at the storied Hollywood Roosevelt hotel for the launch of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

Clad in a sequined gold minidress, the R&B songbird had a mani-pedi and accessories to match — all done in the hue with a metallic shimmer. Celebrity stylist Wilford Lenov added another shining accessory that caught eyes, her sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The shoes featured nude straps around the toe and ankle, where large oval-shaped cutouts were embellished with crystals.

Tiffany Haddish (L) and Ashanti at the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti in Los Angeles on June 30.

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti collection, co-designed by her friend Shi $hi, includes barely-there bikinis, cover ups and more swimwear in animal prints, vibrant neons and metallics. Prices range from $15-$88 on Prettylittlething.com.

Ashanti

Detail of Ashanti's Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Of course, the entertainer’s friends showed support at the launch party. Tiffany Haddish posed with the recording artist wearing a floor-length multicolor dress with sandals and a blue sunhat. Justin Dior Combs, Kyle Massey and PLT founder Umar Kamani were also among the guests.

Ashanti and PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani.

Detail of Ashanti's Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

PrettyLittleThing made its U.S. debut in 2016 with Kamani hosting a splashy kickoff with Kylie Jenner in L.A. Revenues have since grown 107% at PrettyLittleThing. Kamani’s father is Mahmud Kamani, the director of e-retail giant Boohoo.com; it boasts a global demographic of 16- to 30-year-olds and has 13 million registered customers, according to the brand.

Along with Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands under its umbrella, the fast-fashion group beat expectations for fiscal 2019, reporting a 49% lift in both earnings and annual profits. Adjusted profits for the year ended Feb. 28 were £76.3 million ($99 million), up from £51 million in 2018 and ahead of the £66.9 million forecast by analysts. Revenues reached £856.9 million ($1.1 billion), up 48% year over year, with U.K. sales up 37% and international sales up 64%.

