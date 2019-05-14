A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and More Speak Their Truth in New Calvin Klein Campaign

A$AP Rocky joins Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Troye Sivan as the stars of a new Calvin Klein campaign, #MyTruth. The videos show the celebrities doing their own play on words with the brand’s initials: “CK”

The rapper chose to highlight the CK in his name, A$AP RoCKy, in his video. The 30-year-old goes barefoot as he rocks a white denim jacket and white jeans, posing in front of a video of himself on a giant screen.

Jenner’s clip shows the model in various looks, including a red dress as well as a lace black bodysuit with white heeled booties. The caption for the post included another play on CK, saying, “#KendallJenner is a knoCKout in #MYCALVINS.”

Hadid’s take on the initials is “fierCely Kind,” which is referenced in a clip showing her riding a horse. Meanwhile, singer Sivan, who appears as a “luCKy diva,” is seen crowd surfing in a pair of white boots with a cap toe.

