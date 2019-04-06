Ariel Winter Sports Sultry Bedroom Look & Strappy Sandals for Las Vegas Red Carpet Event

Ariel Winter proved that lingerie works on the red carpet at a Palms Casino Resort event in Las Vegas Friday night.

Related Ariel Winter Flashes Abs in Tank Top and Skinny Jeans With Cherry-Print Nikes While Shoe Shopping With Boyfriend Ariel Winter Goes Braless in Plunging White Pantsuit & Sandals for Birthday Bash Ariel Winter Wears the Shortest Dress Ever in the Cold

The “Modern Family” actress showed off her toned legs in a silky black robe, which she wore off one shoulder. Underneath, Winter had on a sultry black minidress with spaghetti straps.

Ariel Winter poses in a robe and strappy sandals on April 5 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former child star selected high-heeled black sandals with a leg-elongating trick: see-through straps at the foot.

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 21-year-old posed for photos alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden, who opted for a dressed-down look. The 31-year-old actor kept things simple in a white T-shirt, loose-fitting jeans and black lace-up boots.

Ariel Winter with Levi Meaden on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford also attended. The 53-year-old runway legend turned heads in a cleavage-baring red dress with an asymmetrical hemline and ruching at the bodice. The supermodel completed her look with silver ankle-strap sandals and a crystal-covered clutch.

Cindy Crawford rocks a leggy red dress with strappy silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other guests included “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge, restauranteur Bobby Flay and former NFL running back Reggie Bush.

Winter arrived in Las Vegas shortly before the event, as she and Meaden were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. For her shopping trip, the Los Angeles native went with a noticeably more casual look, stepping out in a cropped tank top and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Ariel Winter’s body-confident style statements.

Below, see more celebrities on the red carpet at the FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

Ariel Winter Goes Braless in Plunging White Pantsuit & Sandals for Birthday Bash

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Body-Confident Style in Hot Pink Gown and Shiny Sandals