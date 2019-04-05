Ariel Winter Flashes Abs in Tank Top and Skinny Jeans With Cherry-Print Nikes While Shoe Shopping With Boyfriend

The couple that shops together, stays together. Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, were spotted picking up some shoes — Nikes, to be specific — during an outing in Los Angeles on Friday.

While Meaden, a 31-year-old Canadian actor, carried a bright orange Nike shoe box, the “Modern Family” star walked alongside him sporting a casual look complete with AF1s.

Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter are spotted shoe shopping on Friday. CREDIT: Mega

The 21-year-old actress paired a plain white belly-bearing cropped tank top with skintight black jeans and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers featuring a cherry print design. The $90 style also came with a silver chain detail on the side.

Ariel Winter wearing a white cropped tank with black skinny jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

Meanwhile, Meaden laced up in his own Nike kicks — a black running silhouette with a chunky white midsole. The “Breaking In” actor paired them dark jeans and a black T-shirt.

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers featuring a cherry print and a chain detail. CREDIT: Mega

