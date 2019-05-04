Ariel Winter Debuts ‘Little Mermaid’ Red Hair With Over-the-Knee Boots and Skinny Jeans

Ariel Winter debuted a new hairstyle yesterday.

The 21-year-old was photographed on her way out of the Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles, where she dyed her raven tresses a bold orange-red.

Ariel Winter debuts red hair in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

A still from 1989’s Disney film “The Little Mermaid.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

She went for a casual look in a black short-sleeved top with lace-up detailing down the middle, which she wore tucked into skintight blue jeans.

For footwear, the “Modern Family” star selected black suede over-the-knee boots. The boots featured a rounded toe and a flat sole.

A close-up look at Winter’s boots. CREDIT: Mega

Winter accessorized with a black purse that had gold hardware. She wore her newly dyed locks in loose waves cascading down her shoulders.

The “Sofia the First” voice actress took to Instagram to share a snap of the new hairdo with her 3.9 million followers.

“Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” she captioned the shot, referring to the song from the Disney film “The Little Mermaid.” The image racked up more than 430,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

When it comes to her off-duty shoe looks, Winter favors comfy styles, such as lifestyle sneakers and work boots. On the red carpet, the petite star — who is believed to be around 5-foot-1 — reaches for high heels.

